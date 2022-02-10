News

County supervisors approve 54 units of micro housing for homeless in San Pablo

Terms include county entering in lease/purchase agreement for land

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week signed off on 54 units of micro housing for the homeless to be built in San Pablo.

The matter was on the board's consent calendar, meaning it was considered routine. There was no discussion from board members.

The county will now execute a five-year lease/purchase agreement with Clarence Perry, LLC, for the property at 2555 El Portal Drive in San Pablo for use by the county health department's Housing and Homeless Services Division.

According to a staff report for the Feb. 1 meeting, the goal for the site is "to provide an estimated 54 micro housing units to persons experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness."

The renovations necessary to convert the building will be done by the current owner and will likely take 18 months.

The county will pay initial rent of $1,036,800 the first year, with annual increases, subject to county approval. Contra Costa will eventually buy the site for approximately $19.1 million during the term of the lease, or when the lease expires.

The site's ongoing operating and service costs will be covered by a grant of $1,064,712 per year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The purchase will likely be funded primarily by a grant from round 3 of the State's Homekey program or a federal grant program for projects creasing supportive housing units for persons experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

The project will involve renovating an unused building in San Pablo to create 54 micro-housing units. The housing units will be used as permanent supportive housing for qualified households experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

Each unit will consist of approximately 350 square feet and have a bathroom and kitchenette.  

County health services will use a HUD grant for $1,064,712 to provide permanent supportive housing and support services at the site.

County staff expects the HUD grant to be renewed annually. The facilities target population are homeless people deemed to be high utilizers of multiple public support systems.  

The city of San Pablo has already issued the necessary approvals for the project. The building and the landscaping will be renovated, creating a livable community that fits with the surrounding neighborhood.  

The county will decide when to purchase the property during the five-year-lease, or when it expires, depending on economic conditions.

