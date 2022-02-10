News

Monnastes takes reins of human resources for city of Dublin

Former San Ramon manager heads to new role in hometown

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 10, 2022, 10:00 pm
Sarah Monnastes was announced as the city of Dublin's new director of human resources on her first day on the job this week, following the departure of her longtime predecessor.

Sarah Monnastes, new human resources director for the city of Dublin. (Photo courtesy of city of Dublin)

"I am pleased to welcome Sarah Monnastes as the new human resources director for the city of Dublin. We are very happy that we were able to recruit someone with Sarah's extensive experience and background," City Manager Linda Smith said in the announcement on Monday. "She has all of the qualities that make up a successful human resources director -- excellent communication skills, analytical ability, objectivity, impartiality, compliance and leadership."

Monnastes, a longtime Dublin resident, comes into the role with 17 years of experience in human resources, just over four of which were spent as human resources manager for the city of San Ramon, prior to her new appointment with Dublin.

"I am honored to have been selected to take on this role in the same community in which my family and I live," Monnastes said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the city manager, assistant city manager, and the rest of the city of Dublin staff to continue the great work they do to make Dublin an amazing city in which to live, work, and play."

Monnastes is filling the role after Julie Carter, who held the position for nearly 24 years, left last May.

Monnastes is set for a formal introduction to the City Council at next week's regular meeting.

