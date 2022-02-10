Staying Healthy: Hike for Hope is back on track

Hike for Hope. The name says it all.
Hope Hospice has opened registration for its annual hike being held May 14 at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore, in plenty of time for participants to share the news with family and friends who may want to donate toward their efforts.
The popular fundraiser, which began in 1980, was canceled in 2020 as it was planning to celebrate its 40th. Last year it was held virtually, with participants walking on their own as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.
"It certainly wasn't the same as when we get together at Del Valle Park but we did get a good turnout as far as donations toward the cause," said Kendra Strey, director of communications. "We had half the participants but raised almost as much as in a regular year."
The goal each year is usually $100,000, she said, and last year's event yielded around $96,000, including gifts of in-kind donations.
"It's been a challenging time for fundraising as people are unsure of their employment status," she noted.
The money raised helps Hope Hospice provide compassionate end-of-life care and support for patients and their families as well as education programs for families and caregivers of dementia patients, and grief support.
"Some of the funds go for patient care -- there are some cases where we take on uninsured cases," Strey said.
Hope Hospice shifted some of its services to telehealth during the pandemic, she said.
"A lot of concerns can be handled over the phone with the family members," she explained. "The most challenging thing was for patients living in a facility -- skilled nursing or assisted living. Then we were subject to the facility's unique rules."
When a face-to-face visit was needed, home health aides had full protective equipment, and everyone is vaccinated.
"Our staff is 100% ready to serve," Strey said.
And ready to Hike for Hope along with others, many of them members of former client families.
"We are happy to be getting back together in person, especially for the folks who volunteer or who come every year -- it's nice to have the reunion," Strey said. "But the event is also about reminding the community that Hope Hospice is there so the more hikers we can get involved, the better."
Register at TheHikeForHope.com or call 925-829-8770 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to sign up by April 15, which would guarantee a T-shirt, but registration remains open through the day of the event.
Hikers may start anytime between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. When they finish, a free barbecue lunch will be sponsored by MCE Corp.
"This year we're going to have extra hand-washing stations," Strey said. "We're not going to require masks at this time because it is outdoors and we will be spaced out."
Hope Hospice is also seeking event sponsors and offers four levels, including a Friends & Family sponsorship for individuals who would like to honor the memory of a loved one. Anyone interested in sponsoring should connect with Hope Hospice prior to April 15 so that their company logo/family name can be included on the event T-shirt. Details are available at TheHikeForHope.com.
Hike for Hope
Route options:
* 2.6 miles: easy lakefront route that can be shortened
* 4.4 miles: adds a moderate incline loop
Registration donation:
* $35 adult, ages 18 and up
* $15 youth, ages 13-17
* Free for kids 12 and under (register to get a shirt)
* $80 family package, includes two adults and two youths.
