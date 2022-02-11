Dublin: Coroner investigating death in public

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was discovered unresponsive outdoors in the area of Dublin Boulevard and San Ramon Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The situation unfolded around 3 p.m. when Dublin police officers were dispatched to the scene for a welfare check on a person lying on the ground, according to Lt. Matt Farruggia.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find the man unresponsive, and though emergency responders provided medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene, Farruggia told the Weekly.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau on Friday identified the decedent as Torrey Cannon, 46, of Modesto.

Farruggia said coroner's officials took possession of the body and are investigating the man's cause of death, which had not yet been determined.