Child, woman drown in Blackhawk pool; sheriff's office investigating

'At this point, it does not appear suspicious'

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

A child and a woman each died at an area hospital after becoming unresponsive in the same swimming pool in Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, and "at this point, it does not appear suspicious and there are no signs of foul play," sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Saturday night.

Blackhawk deputies responded to a house on East Ridge Court just before 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of a woman who was in a swimming pool and wasn't breathing, according to Lee.

When the first deputy arrived, he was informed that a child had also become unresponsive in the pool and was already being transported to San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Lee said. Emergency personnel were attending to the woman in the backyard and she was then taken to the same hospital.

The child and the woman were both pronounced dead at San Ramon Regional. Their identities are not being released at this time, according to Lee.

Lee declined to elaborate on additional details about the pending investigation, including whether the woman and child were related and what the circumstances were leading up to the drownings.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the sheriff's Investigation Division at 925-313-2600, or send tips via email to [email protected] or by phone anonymously to 866-846-3592, according to Lee.

