Contra Costa fire board approves asking for state money for massive firebreak project

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, acting in its capacity as the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Board of Directors, approved a plan Tuesday for Con Fire to apply for up to $5 million in state grants to create a large firebreak project in central county.

Known as the CCCFPD Lafayette/Walnut Creek Shaded Fuel Break, the project would extend efforts by the Moraga-Orinda fire district to protect county residents from wildfire threats from the south.

The Moraga-Orinda district finished its 16-mile, $6.3 million fire break last year.

"We're proposing to extend from where that project left off and go another two miles in Moraga, cross over into Lafayette, up through East Bay Parks (land), and then around, making kind of a horseshow around Rossmoor," said Con Fire assistant chief Chris Bachman.

The break would extend another 12 miles and protect approximately 10,000 residents.