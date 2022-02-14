Alamo: Hemme Station playground closure starts this week

Hemme Station Park's playground is slated to be fenced off starting this Tuesday as workers take to the area to install shade structures in a project scheduled through early next month.

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced plans last week, noting that the park will still be open, and the restrooms and drinking fountains will still be available, with the playground closed to public access throughout the project as a safety precaution.

Work is slated for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for just over two weeks, until March 3. The shade structures are aimed at enhancing the overall experience and safety for park-goers.