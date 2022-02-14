News

Danville council poised to adopt 'Age-Friendly Roadmap'

Also: Updates from Advisory Council on Aging, SRV Fire District

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to consider formally adopting goals and strategies for the town's senior population, following years of work and recommendations by the Senior Advisory Commission.

The SAC is recommending that councilmembers adopt their final 'Age-Friendly Roadmap', which the commission finalized and approved on Jan. 26.

"The goal of the roadmap is to outline goals and strategies to make Danville more livable and better able to support people of all ages, particularly adults and seniors. The scope of the Danville age-friendly roadmap reflects the needs, interests, and priorities of a diverse cross-section of Danville community members aged 55 years and older," according to town staff.

The final roadmap on the table for councilmembers comes following numerous efforts at garnering community input, including a town hall and survey, questionnaires, and several in-person events, with additional workshops to review findings from these efforts.

Staff -- led by Leah Martinez, adults and seniors programs supervisor, and Henry Perezalonso, director of recreation, arts and community services -- are recommending that the the council adopt a resolution that would finalize the roadmap, and work toward addressing its findings and recommendations.

The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is set for Tuesday (Feb. 15) at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Danville representative Jim Donnelly is set to give a report from the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging.

* Paige Meyer, chief of the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, is set to present an update on the department's recent activities and initiatives.

