Dublin: Sheriff's deputy dies after suffering medical emergency on duty

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Aubrey Phillips, a Dublin resident who had been assigned to her city's beat for the past seven months, died after suffering a sudden medical emergency in her patrol car shortly after making an arrest early Saturday morning, Sheriff Gregory Ahern confirmed. She was 36.

Phillips, a married mother of three children whose husband is also a sheriff's deputy assigned to Dublin Police Services, had worked for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for the past five years.

"This tragic event has touched each member of this agency," Ahern said in a statement Monday afternoon.

"Aubrey's short life will live on even after her passing," the sheriff added, noting that Phillips was a registered donor whose organs will be used to help others in medical need. "Aubrey will continue to serve her community by giving the gift of life to others in need. She was truly a remarkable person and served this agency and Alameda County with dignity and honor."

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Deputy Phillips," Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Dublin Police Services, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, and to her family, especially to her husband and her three children. They are part of the Dublin community and, as fellow community members, we need to come together and support them through this unimaginable tragedy."