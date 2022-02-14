Writers hosting speaker on creativity

Author and editor Sandra Tayler will speak at the next meeting of the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club on "Structuring Life to Support Creativity," at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, via Zoom.

"The habits and patterns you build into your life can have a huge impact on your creativity," Tayler said. "This presentation shares some specific things you can do to make more space for your creative work."

Tayler writes essays, picture books, speculative fiction, middle-grade fiction, newsletters and blog entries. She also teaches online classes and is the editor, publisher and business manager for the Schlock Mercenary comic strip.

Make reservations and pay online at www.trivalleywriters.org by Feb.18. Fees are $14 for California Writers Club members; $18 for nonmembers; with lower rates for students. Zoom limits the meetings to the first 100 registrations.

The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at its monthly meetings. For more information, visit the website.