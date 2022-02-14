Arts

Writers hosting speaker on creativity

Author/editor to address how life patterns affect work

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 14, 2022, 11:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Author and editor Sandra Tayler will speak at the next meeting of the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club on "Structuring Life to Support Creativity," at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, via Zoom.

Author/editor Sandra Tayler. (Photo courtesy of CWC)

"The habits and patterns you build into your life can have a huge impact on your creativity," Tayler said. "This presentation shares some specific things you can do to make more space for your creative work."

Tayler writes essays, picture books, speculative fiction, middle-grade fiction, newsletters and blog entries. She also teaches online classes and is the editor, publisher and business manager for the Schlock Mercenary comic strip.

Make reservations and pay online at www.trivalleywriters.org by Feb.18. Fees are $14 for California Writers Club members; $18 for nonmembers; with lower rates for students. Zoom limits the meetings to the first 100 registrations.

The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at its monthly meetings. For more information, visit the website.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Writers hosting speaker on creativity

Author/editor to address how life patterns affect work

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 14, 2022, 11:53 pm

Author and editor Sandra Tayler will speak at the next meeting of the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club on "Structuring Life to Support Creativity," at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, via Zoom.

"The habits and patterns you build into your life can have a huge impact on your creativity," Tayler said. "This presentation shares some specific things you can do to make more space for your creative work."

Tayler writes essays, picture books, speculative fiction, middle-grade fiction, newsletters and blog entries. She also teaches online classes and is the editor, publisher and business manager for the Schlock Mercenary comic strip.

Make reservations and pay online at www.trivalleywriters.org by Feb.18. Fees are $14 for California Writers Club members; $18 for nonmembers; with lower rates for students. Zoom limits the meetings to the first 100 registrations.

The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at its monthly meetings. For more information, visit the website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.