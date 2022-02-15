Community Briefs: Social Justice Fair in Danville | San Ramon redistricting | PTA Founders Day | Library book sale

San Ramon redistricting

The San Ramon City Council is set to host a third public hearing on the city's redistricting process on Thursday, in which they'll discuss and seek public input on six different draft maps that have been prepared for review.

Residents are invited to review the maps and submit public comments ahead of the meeting, which will be taken into account when final maps are drawn for review next month.

In the previous two public hearings, Michael Wagaman, the city's independent demographer, explained the redistricting process and took questions from council members and the public, and solicited feedback from both groups on criteria for draft maps.

Five of the draft maps available for review were prepared at the direction of the council, with a sixth being submitted by a member of the public.

The upcoming third public hearing will be followed by a fourth on March 22, as required by state law, in which final maps will be presented.

The public hearing is scheduled as a special City Council meeting, set for Thursday (Feb. 17) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

PTA Founders Day

The 32nd District Parent Teacher Association, representing all of Contra Costa County, will be celebrating the national organization's 125th anniversary this Wednesday (Feb. 16). Special guests are set to include Anna King, the association's national president, as well as District 11 Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

The virtual event is set for 6 p.m. via zoom.

Library book sale

Friends of the Danville Library is hosting a pop-up book sale next Saturday (Feb. 26) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the building's Mount Diablo Room. In addition to books from a wide range of genres, the sale is set to offer additional gift items, such as book bags. More information is available here.