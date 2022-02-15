News

Coroner IDs mother who drowned with daughter in Blackhawk pool

4-year-old's name withheld from public; investigation into deaths ongoing

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 15, 2022, 4:02 pm 0
The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of the woman who died at an area hospital along with her daughter after both became unresponsive in the same residential swimming pool in Blackhawk over the weekend.

The woman was identified as Llaneth Chavez, 31, of Hollister in San Benito County. The sheriff's office declined to release the name of the 4-year-old child who died, but did confirm she was Chavez's daughter.

The sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, and "at this point, it does not appear suspicious and there are no signs of foul play," sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Saturday night.

The situation unfolded just before 3 p.m. Saturday with Blackhawk deputies dispatched to a house on East Ridge Court on a report of a woman who was in a swimming pool and wasn't breathing, according to Lee. The lead deputy soon learned that a child also had become unresponsive in the pool and was already being transported to San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Lee said.

Chavez and her daughter were both pronounced dead at San Ramon Regional on Saturday. Lee said autopsies were conducted on Monday morning, and causes of death for both mother and daughter are still pending.

Lee declined to elaborate on additional details about the ongoing investigation, including what the circumstances were leading up to the drownings.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the sheriff's Investigation Division at 925-313-2600, or send tips via email to [email protected] or by phone anonymously to 866-846-3592, according to Lee.

