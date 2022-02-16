Embattled Chancellor Reece resigns from Contra Costa Community College District

After being placed on paid administrative leave two weeks ago for the second time in his tenure, the embattled chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District is making his exit, following just over a year on the job.

The district's five trustees voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept a resignation agreement with Bryan Reece, which will see him paid out the remainder of the salary dictated by his contract, more than $133,000, with other benefits such as health insurance set to continue for the remaining seven months of his term. An additional term of the agreement is that Reece and the district refrain from seeking damages against one another.

Reece, who started with the district in November 2020, had been on paid administrative leave for undisclosed personnel reasons since a special governing board meeting on Feb. 2, in another unanimous vote by the board.

Previously, he was put on paid administrative leave on Sept. 14, then reinstated, following more than an hour of public comments on the matter, on Oct. 1. Both decisions were made in 3-2 votes by the board, with district officials citing an investigation into undisclosed personnel matters.

Executive vice chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh is now leading the district as interim chancellor.