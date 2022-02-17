News

Police fatally shoot man outside apartment in Pleasanton

Man involved in domestic violence incident allegedly came at officers with knife

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Thu, Feb 17, 2022, 10:01 pm
Police officers fatally shot a man who allegedly approached them with a knife in hand after initially barricading himself in an apartment amid a domestic violence investigation in Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon.

The Pleasanton Police Department has not released the identity of the man who died. The names of the officers, who were said to be uninjured, have also not been revealed publicly.

"We know the public wants to know more, which is why we're moving quickly to gather the facts," Lt. Erik Silacci said in a statement Thursday evening.

According to Silacci, the situation began unfolding at 11:51 a.m., when emergency dispatch received a call from a victim in a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex on Willow Road, near the Owens Drive intersection across the street from the eastern Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station.

Pleasanton officers arrived to find a man inside an apartment refusing to come out, Silacci said. After initially barricading himself inside, the man "exited the building armed with a knife" in the afternoon and "an officer-involved shooting occurred," according to lieutenant.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Silacci. Additional details about the standoff and shooting were not revealed.

Pleasanton PD and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations of the fatal encounter, Silacci said. The DA's Office investigates all fatalities involving police in the county.

This marked the first fatal police shooting in Pleasanton since May 2017, when an officer shot and killed Shannon Edward Estill after the Pleasanton man charged out of his garage toward the officer with an apparent weapon later deemed to be a black, pistol-sized BB gun.

Estill had holed up in his house while officers responded to a domestic incident, authorities said. The DA's Office cleared Pleasanton PD Officer Keith Batt of criminal wrongdoing, deeming it justifiable self-defense.

The most recent in-custody death involving Pleasanton police, in which local resident Jacob Bauer died at a hospital hours after becoming unresponsive during a confrontational arrest in which he was physically restrained by officers in August 2018, also resulted in the DA's Office clearing city police of criminal wrongdoing. A lawsuit brought by Bauer's parents against the city was settled before trial for $5.9 million and no admission of fault or liability by police.

