Police fatally shoot man outside apartment in Pleasanton

Police officers fatally shot a man who allegedly approached them with a knife in hand after initially barricading himself in an apartment amid a domestic violence investigation in Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon.

The Pleasanton Police Department has not released the identity of the man who died. The names of the officers, who were said to be uninjured, have also not been revealed publicly.

"We know the public wants to know more, which is why we're moving quickly to gather the facts," Lt. Erik Silacci said in a statement Thursday evening.

According to Silacci, the situation began unfolding at 11:51 a.m., when emergency dispatch received a call from a victim in a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex on Willow Road, near the Owens Drive intersection across the street from the eastern Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station.

Pleasanton officers arrived to find a man inside an apartment refusing to come out, Silacci said. After initially barricading himself inside, the man "exited the building armed with a knife" in the afternoon and "an officer-involved shooting occurred," according to lieutenant.