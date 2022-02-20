County accepting nominations for Youth Hall of Fame Awards

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is accepting nominations for the 2022 Contra Costa County Youth Hall of Fame Awards, presented annually to outstanding county residents between the ages of 12 and 18.

Nominees are judged based on "exemplary behavior" in one of five categories:

- Good Samaritan: Goes out of their way to do for others without seeking recognition.

- Volunteerism: Lends a helping hand for the good of the community and gives their time and energy to a worthy cause or organization.

- Teamwork: Works unselfishly for the good of the team.