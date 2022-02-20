County accepting nominations for Youth Hall of Fame Awards

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is accepting nominations for the 2022 Contra Costa County Youth Hall of Fame Awards, presented annually to outstanding county residents between the ages of 12 and 18.
Nominees are judged based on "exemplary behavior" in one of five categories:
- Good Samaritan: Goes out of their way to do for others without seeking recognition.
- Volunteerism: Lends a helping hand for the good of the community and gives their time and energy to a worthy cause or organization.
- Teamwork: Works unselfishly for the good of the team.
- Leadership and civic engagement: A natural leader who inspires others and works to make a difference in school and the community.
- Perseverance: Has worked hard to overcome obstacles and achieve success.
For more information and the application form to nominate a youth in our community, people can visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/74105.
Nominations can be made by completing the form and sending it with a letter of recommendation by email to Lia Bristol at [email protected] or mail to Lia Bristol, Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, 2151 Salvio St., Suite R, Concord, CA 94520.
Nominations must be received or postmarked by March 4. Recipients will be recognized at the March 29 Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors' Cesar E. Chavez celebration.
