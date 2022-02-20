'Wrestling' onstage, unscripted

Bay Area improv teams will converge on Pleasanton in the week ahead as Creatures of Impulse will host its "Improv Face-Off" with each show pro wrestling-themed.

"Five performances, five different bouts, five reasons to see all five shows with an interactive format that gives the audience a chance to win prizes," organizers said.

Following a cash-only $2 preview show on Wednesday, the full performances are set for 7:30 p.m. next Thursday through Saturday (Feb. 24-26) as well as a matinee at 2 p.m. that Saturday at the Firehouse Arts Center in downtown Pleasanton. General admission is $10.

Visit firehousearts.org. or call the box office at 925-931-4848 for tickets.