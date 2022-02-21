Danville: Commission to hear update on Housing Element process, community outreach

The Danville Planning Commission is set to hear a report updating them on the most recent developments in the status of the town's Housing Element update, along with upcoming community outreach efforts, in a special meeting Tuesday.

Chief of planning David Crompton and Cat Bravo, development services administrative analyst, are set to present the report and lead discussions on the next phase of Housing Element and relevant community outreach efforts.

Community outreach efforts on the update launched last May, in accordance with state requirements. The Housing Element is aimed at detailing where and how the town will allow for the development of a minimum additional of 2,241 new homes, as required by legislation aimed at addressing the state's housing crisis.

Currently, an interactive housing site suggestion map is available on the town's Housing Element page, in which users can drag and drop "pins" to suggest sites for housing development.

Four workshops aimed at providing details on how to use the feature are scheduled for next month, on March 9, March 17, March 26 and March 28.