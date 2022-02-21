San Ramon council poised to approve construction contract for $17M Crow Canyon Road widening

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider approving a resolution that would enable a proposed widening project on Crow Canyon Road to move forward.

City staff are recommending that the council vote to authorize Mayor Dave Hudson to execute an agreement with DeSilva Gates Construction for a road-widening project on Crow Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and Saint George Road.

The proposed $14.3 million contract with DeSilva Gates for construction represents the majority of the costs for the project currently estimated at just under $17 million. A total of $4 million in funding will be provided by the Southern Contra Costa Joint Exercise of Power Authority (SCCJEPA) regional impact fees fund.

Widening the section of Crow Canyon Road leading up to Danville from two lanes to three is required by the city due to a settlement agreement for litigation that was signed in 1994, as well as the city's General Plan and the Tri-Valley Transportation Plan. Construction of this stretch would finalize widening work that has already been completed on other sections of the road.

In addition to adding another lane to this stretch of road, the project would include sections of new sidewalk, upgrades for ADA compliance, a walking path, bike lanes, and landscaping, as well as additional traffic signals and lights. If approved, completion of the project is anticipated by 2023.