News

San Ramon council poised to approve construction contract for $17M Crow Canyon Road widening

Project would be between Alcosta Boulevard and Saint George Road

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 21, 2022, 3:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider approving a resolution that would enable a proposed widening project on Crow Canyon Road to move forward.

City of San Ramon logo.

City staff are recommending that the council vote to authorize Mayor Dave Hudson to execute an agreement with DeSilva Gates Construction for a road-widening project on Crow Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and Saint George Road.

The proposed $14.3 million contract with DeSilva Gates for construction represents the majority of the costs for the project currently estimated at just under $17 million. A total of $4 million in funding will be provided by the Southern Contra Costa Joint Exercise of Power Authority (SCCJEPA) regional impact fees fund.

Widening the section of Crow Canyon Road leading up to Danville from two lanes to three is required by the city due to a settlement agreement for litigation that was signed in 1994, as well as the city's General Plan and the Tri-Valley Transportation Plan. Construction of this stretch would finalize widening work that has already been completed on other sections of the road.

In addition to adding another lane to this stretch of road, the project would include sections of new sidewalk, upgrades for ADA compliance, a walking path, bike lanes, and landscaping, as well as additional traffic signals and lights. If approved, completion of the project is anticipated by 2023.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 22) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business Tuesday night, San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens is set to present the department's annual report.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon council poised to approve construction contract for $17M Crow Canyon Road widening

Project would be between Alcosta Boulevard and Saint George Road

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 21, 2022, 3:01 pm

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider approving a resolution that would enable a proposed widening project on Crow Canyon Road to move forward.

City staff are recommending that the council vote to authorize Mayor Dave Hudson to execute an agreement with DeSilva Gates Construction for a road-widening project on Crow Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and Saint George Road.

The proposed $14.3 million contract with DeSilva Gates for construction represents the majority of the costs for the project currently estimated at just under $17 million. A total of $4 million in funding will be provided by the Southern Contra Costa Joint Exercise of Power Authority (SCCJEPA) regional impact fees fund.

Widening the section of Crow Canyon Road leading up to Danville from two lanes to three is required by the city due to a settlement agreement for litigation that was signed in 1994, as well as the city's General Plan and the Tri-Valley Transportation Plan. Construction of this stretch would finalize widening work that has already been completed on other sections of the road.

In addition to adding another lane to this stretch of road, the project would include sections of new sidewalk, upgrades for ADA compliance, a walking path, bike lanes, and landscaping, as well as additional traffic signals and lights. If approved, completion of the project is anticipated by 2023.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 22) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business Tuesday night, San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens is set to present the department's annual report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.