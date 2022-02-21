SRVUSD board to consider finalizing agreement with school workers union

Trustees at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to vote on a tentative agreement between the district and one of its classified unions at their next regular meeting this Tuesday.

The district's tentative agreement with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) bargaining unit sees a 1% pay to the salary schedule for employees represented by the union effective July 1, 2020, a 3% increase effective July 1, 2021 and a one-time, 1% payment to union members based on their salary as of Nov. 1, 2021.

The increases are set to cost the district an additional $827,982 for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The additional expense was approved, as required by state law, in a letter from chief business officer Daniel Hillman, who affirmed that the district could afford pay increases in the agreement under its newly restructured budget projections for the upcoming years, and by the county office of education.

Other changes under the tentative agreement include an article stating that the district must notify employees about shift changes at least 10 work days in advance, the option for employees to be paid out for unused vacation time, and a floating holiday in recognition of Juneteenth.

The district's regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night (Feb. 22) at 699 Old Orchard Road in Danville, and will be streamed via Youtube. The agenda is available here.