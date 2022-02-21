Valley Link executive director Tree stepping down

Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority is set to change leadership, after it was recently announced that deputy executive director and program manager Kevin Sheridan will take over from current executive director Michael Tree at the end of February.

Tree has spent the last five years on the Valley Link project, including three as the agency's first executive director when it originally formed in 2019, and two years before then on initiatives leading to the agency's founding.

As executive director, Tree oversaw the required project feasibility report, as well as led the project through clearing certain milestones like the environmental impact report and preliminary engineering, in addition to raising funding for certain segments.

"It's been quite a ride," Tree said in his address to the Board of Directors after making his announcement. "I have a passion for this project and will continue to be its biggest advocate as it moves forward. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished so far."

In a statement, Authority Board Chair Veronica Vargas said that Tree "recognizes the very urgent need for this project and has been its tireless advocate since even before day one."