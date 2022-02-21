Valley Link executive director Tree stepping down

Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority is set to change leadership, after it was recently announced that deputy executive director and program manager Kevin Sheridan will take over from current executive director Michael Tree at the end of February.
Tree has spent the last five years on the Valley Link project, including three as the agency's first executive director when it originally formed in 2019, and two years before then on initiatives leading to the agency's founding.
As executive director, Tree oversaw the required project feasibility report, as well as led the project through clearing certain milestones like the environmental impact report and preliminary engineering, in addition to raising funding for certain segments.
"It's been quite a ride," Tree said in his address to the Board of Directors after making his announcement. "I have a passion for this project and will continue to be its biggest advocate as it moves forward. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished so far."
In a statement, Authority Board Chair Veronica Vargas said that Tree "recognizes the very urgent need for this project and has been its tireless advocate since even before day one."
"He has been instrumental in establishing the Authority and bringing it to a point where it is now equipped to meet its mission to deliver the Valley Link rail project," Vargas said. "I also give him credit for identifying a successor who can move the project into its next phase and get construction underway."
Dublin Mayor and Authority Vice-Chair Melissa Hernandez said she was "grateful" for Tree's leadership and "amazed that he was able to accomplish so much, while also holding a dual role of executive director for the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority."
"He has been highly successful in both roles. Handling either alone in itself would be no small feat. We certainly owe him a great debt of gratitude," Hernandez said.
