Community Briefs: 'Mental Health, COVID, and the African American Community' | Career fair vendors sought | Equal Employment Council seats

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 22, 2022, 9:29 pm 0
Town hall on 'Mental Health, COVID, and the African American Community'

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (District 11).

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is set to host a conversation on the intersection of race, mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic during Black History Month this week, alongside Gigi Crowder of the National Alliance on Mental Health, and Nicola Parr of the Solano County Office of Education.

The virtual town hall, entitled "Mental Health, COVID, and the African American Community", is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 23). To RSVP, click here.

Career fair vendors sought

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is seeking vendor applications for its first Career and Vocational Fair, which is set to be open to students and parents in the district's community and extended community.

Vendor applications are open for the event, scheduled for April 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the San Ramon Valley High School commons. More information is available here.

Equal Employment Council seats

The Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Equal Employment Opportunity is seeking applicants to fill three vacant seats, including business and veterans seats and a community seat. Candidates are required to work or live in the county, and to have an interest in equal employment opportunity issues.

The council, established in 1991 by the Board of Supervisors, is aimed at assisting with the implementation of the county's Equal Employment Opportunity and Contracting Programs, and serving an advisory role to the board. It is made up of 13 seats in total: Four community seats, two labor seats, two management seats, one educational seat, one disability seat, one veteran seat, and one labor/trade seat.

Council meetings are on the fourth Friday of each month from 9:30-11:30 a.m., excluding holidays. Applications are due by 5 p.m. next Tuesday (March 1), and can be submitted by mail as well as online. Public interviews via Zoom are scheduled for March 7. More information is available here.

