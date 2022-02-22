Health director says county's COVID numbers almost back to pre-omicron, but issues warning too

Contra Costa County's COVID-19 numbers are almost back to where they were last fall, before the omicron variant struck in late November, county heath director Anna Roth told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Which doesn't mean it can't happen again, Roth said.

"We continue to see a decrease in rates across the board as we expect to reach pre-omicron surge, that is the most recent surge, levels very soon," Roth told the board. "The average number of cases per day over this past week is 246 -- that's a 39.4%, nearly 40%, reduction from last week. The number of people hospitalized is 96, which is down 30% from a week ago."

Roth said the numbers are a "very strong indicator that we are on the other side of the current wave." But she also issued a warning.

"I do want to be mindful, however, this is not the case for everyone. Today there are still people suffering and there are people who have lost loved ones who are suffering," Roth said. "We have lost 1,200 people in Contra Costa County -- 86.3% of those people were unvaccinated."