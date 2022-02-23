Cal High heads to state finals after winning county mock trial competition

California High School's Mock Trial team is set to represent Contra Costa County at the statewide competition next month, marking the team's fifth consecutive win at the county level.

California took first place after a win against Miramonte High School in the final competition two days prior. The team was awarded the county level championship at an award ceremony last Thursday, two days after the victory.

Dougherty Valley High School came in second, after a win against De La Salle High School.

“Congratulations to all of the students who participated in this annual event. It takes a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to participate in this competition,” Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said in a Feb. 17 announcement. “Mock trial is unlike any other program that exists in our county because of the partnership that exists between education, the court system and the community.”

The competition, in its 41st year in Contra Costa County, saw teams from 16 schools from around the county participate in mock trial events between Jan. 25 and Feb. 15 ahead of last week's finals.