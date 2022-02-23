Citing dangers, Tri-Valley officials urge high school seniors not to play 'Assassin'

The manner of play, which often takes place throughout the community in public, can be far from safe though -- especially for how the encounters are seen in the eyes of bystanders, according to the joint advisory from Dublin Police Services, Dublin Unified School District and Dublin High School administration.

The popular but unsanctioned contest generally sees students pay to participate, and over the course of multiple rounds and weeks of play, the winner of the financial pot is the last person standing.

"This activity is of significant concern because students have, in the past, engaged in risky behaviors for the sake of the game. Quite often, the thrill of the game can override a teen's common sense," said officials from Dublin, who were the first in the area to issue their annual advisory against "Assassin".

"Assassin" contests, which often crop up at this time in the spring semester, see participating students assigned "targets" of whom they must "assassinate" using toy weapons, often Nerf-type guns that fire foam darts -- but the endeavor is far from a harmless game, presenting unintended consequences that can be very dangerous, according to public safety officials.

School and police officials in the Tri-Valley say it's that time of year again for some high school seniors, and they've put out their annual call to just say no.

"The safety of our students is always our top priority," Dublin officials said. "We encourage you to speak with your child regarding the game and ask them to refrain from participating. We hope this information will help families stay informed."

Officials in Dublin -- like their counterparts in Pleasanton, Livermore and the San Ramon Valley often do each year -- reminded too that students could face additional disciplinary action if any weapons, even toy guns, is brought onto campus or administrators discover any other evidence that the game is being played at school.

"Parents and students need to be aware that this activity can look like a realistic violent crime. If a police officer or another person is injured during the response to that incident, the people involved, including the parents of the minor taking part, could be held liable."

"Not only does this consume significant time and resources of emergency personnel, it also jeopardizes the safety of our community when actual threats cannot be responded to in a timely manner. Furthermore, in the eyes of a startled homeowner protecting his or her family or property, a violent response to a player is quite possible," they added, while also warning:

"When viewed through a non-participant's eyes, the behaviors look and have all the elements of an actual threatening or violent event unfolding. They often prompt multiple calls to police who respond to what they believe to be a violent incident in progress," officials said.

Some strategies for students in "Assassin" include disguising the toy weapons to make them look more realistic, reaching for concealed weapons in public places, lying in wait around the neighborhood or hiding on another's property, wearing dark or camouflaged clothing, jumping out of moving vehicles to attack or flee from competitors and even conducting "drive-by" operations on a target in public, officials said.

