Dublin: Memorial service marks life of Deputy Aubrey Phillips

Phillips, 36, had worked for the past five years as a sheriff's deputy, most recently assigned to Dublin Police Services under the city's contract with the sheriff. She had come from a law enforcement family as well, as the daughter of a former county deputy-sheriff.

"We are humbled that we had the privilege to be such a big part of her life," sheriff's officials added. "She truly loved being a Deputy Sheriff and serving her community ... We will never forget Aubrey and her purposeful and meaningful life. She was truly an inspiring person."

"Speakers paid tribute to Aubrey's spirituality, passion for life, family and her community. Aubrey made each day in her life count and never missed an opportunity to be a brilliant woman. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend," the sheriff's office said on social media.

Phillips, a mother of three young children whose husband is also a sheriff's deputy assigned to their hometown of Dublin, was laid to rest after a memorial service at the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Feb. 19 that included a motorcade from Lafayette to Oakland as well as full police honors.

Family, friends and the law enforcement community joined together last weekend to commemorate the life and service of Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Aubrey Phillips, who died following a medical emergency on duty in Dublin earlier in the month.

Memorial service at the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Feb. 19 honors Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Aubrey Phillips, who died one week earlier after suffering an aneurysm on duty. She was 36. (Photo courtesy of ACSO)

Police motorcade for Phillips started at the Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary ahead of the service held at the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Feb. 19. (Photo courtesy of ACSO)

Additionally, the city of Dublin has partnered with the Three Valleys Community Foundation to create a new "Dublin Fallen Officers Fund", with donations to be provided to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Charitable Foundation in Phillips' name.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) last week established an online fundraiser to assist Phillips' family "with the considerable expenses they will incur in the wake of this tragedy." The effort is more than halfway to its $50,000 goal.

Following the deputy's unexpected death, the community has been inspired to raise money to benefit her family as well as set the stage for future support of other Dublin police officers who die on duty.

In mourning the loss of Phillips, Sheriff Gregory Ahern noted that the deputy was a registered donor whose organs would go on to be given to patients in dire medical need.

Phillips was in her patrol vehicle after making an arrest while on duty in Dublin at around 1:45 a.m. Feb. 12 when she suffered a serious and sudden medical emergency that was later diagnosed as an aneurysm, according to the sheriff's office. She later died at a hospital in Walnut Creek.

"I want to thank the Three Valleys Community Foundation for swiftly pulling together this fund to support the Phillips family," Dublin City Manager Linda Smith said in a statement. "Many members of our community want to do what they can to help the family of Aubrey Phillips, and we knew that establishing this fund would ensure that the greatest number of people who want to help, could do so."

Dublin: Memorial service marks life of Deputy Aubrey Phillips

Community rallies to support family, honor Phillips' memory through donations