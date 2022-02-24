Bay Area legislators back sanctions on Russia after Ukraine invasion

"These are people who personally gain from the Kremlin's policies and they should share in the pain," Biden said in a Thursday morning address.

Eshoo issued the statement on Thursday morning as Russian soldiers were battling Ukrainian troops throughout Ukraine and closing on the capital city of Kyiv and as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia. These include freezing Russian assets in the United States, imposing sanctions on four major Russian banks and cutting off exports of technology to Russia. The United States is also expanding the list of Russian elites and their families on the sanctions list.

"We know Vladimir Putin is an enemy of democracy and he has revealed his purposeful pursuit of his authoritarian ambitions," Eshoo said. "I fully support the U.S. and our allies to inflict tough sanctions to make clear to Mr. Putin and autocrats throughout the world that attacks on free and sovereign countries will be met with severe consequences."

Eshoo, a Democrat, said in a statement that she is "praying for the brave people of Ukraine as their country suffers Russia's military assault."

With the Russian Federation launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Anna Eshoo on Thursday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed the new package of sanctions that the United States government and its allies have announced against Russia.

"The rise of authoritarianism is a growing threat to democracy and freedom across the globe," Mullin said in a statement. "This latest example has no doubt been exacerbated and even encouraged by the radical behavior of other authoritarian figures both foreign and domestic.

"Most importantly, we must unite the American people at home, even as former President Trump roots for Russia. I hope every American recognizes the privilege of living in a free country. What is our democracy worth if we can’t stand against the invasion of another's?"

Swalwell called for the U.S. military to give resources to Ukrainians to assist in their defense and for the intelligence community to provide Ukraine with actionable intelligence. He also called for the U.S. to lead a global sanctions regime that "stops the flow of Russia's money, oil and travelers."

Eshoo was one of several Bay Area legislators to denounce Putin's actions on Thursday. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat whose district is in the east bay, called Putin "a ruthless dictator whose actions are a threat to democracies everywhere."

Bay Area legislators back sanctions on Russia after Ukraine invasion

Swalwell, Eshoo, Berman and Mullin support sanctions targeting Russian elites, financial institutions