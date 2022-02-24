County supervisors direct more Measure X money toward libraries, children

Early childhood programs and county libraries were the biggest beneficiaries of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday which allocated an additional $15.56 million in Measure X funds.

Of that total, $8.8 million will be one-time expenditures, and $6.734 million in ongoing funds that are included in the 2022-23 county budget.

The unallocated funds come from projected reserve funds, the amounts of which were changed during the process of supervisors deciding where the first $71 million was going in November, with another $75 million going to county hospital capital projects in December.

Measure X is a half-cent sales tax approved by Contra Costa voters in 2020. The money began accruing in April 2021, when the county's Measure X advisory board began meeting.

The ballot measure's stated purpose was to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed, fund community health centers, emergency response, support critical safety-net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations, and for other essential county services."