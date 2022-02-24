News

County supervisors direct more Measure X money toward libraries, children

Part of $15.56M in new allocations

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Thu, Feb 24, 2022, 8:49 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Early childhood programs and county libraries were the biggest beneficiaries of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday which allocated an additional $15.56 million in Measure X funds.

Of that total, $8.8 million will be one-time expenditures, and $6.734 million in ongoing funds that are included in the 2022-23 county budget.

The unallocated funds come from projected reserve funds, the amounts of which were changed during the process of supervisors deciding where the first $71 million was going in November, with another $75 million going to county hospital capital projects in December.

Measure X is a half-cent sales tax approved by Contra Costa voters in 2020. The money began accruing in April 2021, when the county's Measure X advisory board began meeting.

The ballot measure's stated purpose was to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed, fund community health centers, emergency response, support critical safety-net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations, and for other essential county services."

Measure X sales tax revenue is projected to be more than $238 million through the end of fiscal 2022-23. The county is withholding 20% of the money in a reserve fund.

The new funding is aimed at the county's goal of providing greater equity, healthier communities, better intergenerational thriving, and a safer community.

New one-time funding includes $4 million to county library building improvements and $3.75 million to deferred maintenance in county buildings and another $1 million toward refugee resettlement efforts. Another $50,000 will go toward the launch of a county library foundation.

More on-going funding in the next budget includes $4 million to early childhood education and childcare, and $1.5 million to development of additional childcare providers, Another $450,000 will go to children with disabilities and childcare provider support. Libraries will receive another $200,000 for library literacy programs, while the county's Family Navigators program -- which helps families in need find the support programs they need -- will receive $584,000.

