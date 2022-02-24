Pleasanton PD releases video, identifies suspect in fatal police shooting

The Pleasanton Police Department on Thursday provided more details about the fatal encounter that occurred one week earlier, including releasing composite video from the hours-long standoff that ended with a domestic violence suspect being shot and killed after running at officers with a knife in hand.

Police identified the decedent as 33-year-old San Jose resident Cody Chavez. He allegedly holed up in his girlfriend's apartment for hours on Feb. 17 after she reported him for domestic violence earlier that day.

"We gave him every opportunity to peacefully surrender, and unfortunately he decided to charge at officers with a knife," PPD Lt. Erik Silacci told the Weekly in an interview Thursday. "It was tragic. I know it affects the entire community, and obviously this was an apartment complex, neighbors."

Silacci confirmed the Pleasanton police officers who fired the lethal bullets were Brian Jewell, who has been on the force for four years, and Mario Guillermo, a seven-year veteran. Two other officers on scene discharged non-lethal rounds toward Chavez as well.

The approximately 3-1/2-hour encounter at the Galloway Apartments complex on Willow Road ultimately ended in the span of about six seconds when Chavez exited the first-floor unit, walked several feet and then turned and ran at officers with a kitchen chopping knife in his hand, according to the police video.