Pleasanton PD releases video, identifies suspect in fatal police shooting

Footage depicts man charging at officers with knife in hand after standoff outside apartment

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 24, 2022, 8:50 pm 0
Still photograph pulled from Pleasanton PD video released Feb. 24 shows suspect Cody Chavez exiting the apartment with an object in his right hand that police say was an 8-inch blade kitchen knife, in the seconds before he is fatal shot after running at officers on Feb. 17. (Image courtesy of PPD video)

The Pleasanton Police Department on Thursday provided more details about the fatal encounter that occurred one week earlier, including releasing composite video from the hours-long standoff that ended with a domestic violence suspect being shot and killed after running at officers with a knife in hand.

Composite video released by Pleasanton PD depicts events surrounding the fatal police shooting at the Galloway Apartments on Feb. 17. Viewer discretion is advised. (Video courtesy of PPD)

Police identified the decedent as 33-year-old San Jose resident Cody Chavez. He allegedly holed up in his girlfriend's apartment for hours on Feb. 17 after she reported him for domestic violence earlier that day.

"We gave him every opportunity to peacefully surrender, and unfortunately he decided to charge at officers with a knife," PPD Lt. Erik Silacci told the Weekly in an interview Thursday. "It was tragic. I know it affects the entire community, and obviously this was an apartment complex, neighbors."

Silacci confirmed the Pleasanton police officers who fired the lethal bullets were Brian Jewell, who has been on the force for four years, and Mario Guillermo, a seven-year veteran. Two other officers on scene discharged non-lethal rounds toward Chavez as well.

The approximately 3-1/2-hour encounter at the Galloway Apartments complex on Willow Road ultimately ended in the span of about six seconds when Chavez exited the first-floor unit, walked several feet and then turned and ran at officers with a kitchen chopping knife in his hand, according to the police video.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The police-produced composite video can be viewed on YouTube; viewer discretion advised.

