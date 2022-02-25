San Ramon PD warns of scam impersonating department

The San Ramon Police Department notified residents on social media Wednesday to be on the lookout for scam calls impersonating SRPD's phone number, following several reports that day.

"Several community members received calls today in which the phone number displayed was our main number (925-973-2700)," SRPD said in a Feb. 23 Facebook post. "The caller identified themselves as an officer with our agency and told the individual who answered that they hadn’t responded to a subpoena or that they had a warrant for their arrest."

The caller would go on to tell residents they owed a fine that needed to be "paid immediately," although the announcement said that no one had fallen victim to the financial scam that day. Department officials added that SRPD would never contact residents by phone regarding outstanding fines, warrants, or requests for payment.