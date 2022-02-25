News

San Ramon PD warns of scam impersonating department

Announcement emphasizes police do not request payments via phone

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 25, 2022, 1:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Police Department notified residents on social media Wednesday to be on the lookout for scam calls impersonating SRPD's phone number, following several reports that day.

San Ramon Police Department logo.

"Several community members received calls today in which the phone number displayed was our main number (925-973-2700)," SRPD said in a Feb. 23 Facebook post. "The caller identified themselves as an officer with our agency and told the individual who answered that they hadn’t responded to a subpoena or that they had a warrant for their arrest."

The caller would go on to tell residents they owed a fine that needed to be "paid immediately," although the announcement said that no one had fallen victim to the financial scam that day. Department officials added that SRPD would never contact residents by phone regarding outstanding fines, warrants, or requests for payment.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon PD warns of scam impersonating department

Announcement emphasizes police do not request payments via phone

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 25, 2022, 1:34 pm

The San Ramon Police Department notified residents on social media Wednesday to be on the lookout for scam calls impersonating SRPD's phone number, following several reports that day.

"Several community members received calls today in which the phone number displayed was our main number (925-973-2700)," SRPD said in a Feb. 23 Facebook post. "The caller identified themselves as an officer with our agency and told the individual who answered that they hadn’t responded to a subpoena or that they had a warrant for their arrest."

The caller would go on to tell residents they owed a fine that needed to be "paid immediately," although the announcement said that no one had fallen victim to the financial scam that day. Department officials added that SRPD would never contact residents by phone regarding outstanding fines, warrants, or requests for payment.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.