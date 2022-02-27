News

Alamo: Artists' talk with Bill Parsons

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 27, 2022, 9:43 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

(Artwork by Bill Parsons)

The Alamo Danville Artists' Society is welcoming oil painter Bill Parsons as the guest speaker for its March 8 general meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Women's Club at 1401 Danville Blvd.

(Artwork by Bill Parsons)

Raised in western Pennsylvania until his family moved to California when he was in high school, Parsons initially pursued the seminary but "fine art had made a stronger calling on him".

He studied under renowned art teacher David Hardy, "who taught the drawing and painting methods of the Baroque artists, even teaching how to prime linen canvas with rabbit skin glue and how to use the black oils, which are really amber colored, ... (and) accurate color rendering, a focus which already interested Bill with his love of color," club officials said.

Parsons has used those skills and his own style create paintings that have been displayed and sold in some of the finest Carmel and wine country galleries.

