Association awards best in East Bay real estate for 2021

Here are the 2021 award recipients, along with descriptions provided by the association:

With headquarters on Koll Center Parkway in Pleasanton and a satellite office in Alameda, Bay East is a trade association serving more than 6,000 residential and commercial real estate professionals in the region.

The 2021 awards included Realtor of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Platinum Affiliate of the Year and the John Deadrich Distinguished Service Award, among others.

The Bay East Association of Realtors' annual awards program recognized top members who "demonstrated ethical standards and professionalism, active community involvement, and a high level of service to the real estate profession."

Real estate professionals from the Tri-Valley and across the East Bay were recently honored for their contributions to their industry over the past year.

Jessica Manrique, with Momentum Realty in Castro Valley, took home the Rookie of the Year award. Manrique is an active member of the Central County Marketing Group serving as the social media manager and also co-vice chair working with local community members.

Esling has earned several professional designations from the National Association of Realtors and has served on the Bay East Board of Directors and is serving as chair of the Bay East Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action committee. She also serves on the California Association of Realtors Board of Directors.

Tracey Esling, with WorldView Real Estate in Livermore, received the Realtor of the Year award for demonstrating the highest level of integrity and commitment to Bay East and the real estate profession.

Dorothy Jackson, with Property Care Inc. in Fremont received the Outstanding Leader award, which is given to a past president of the association who continues to pursue the vision of excellence in the name of Bay East.

An active member of the Central County Marketing Group, Alvino also serves on the Board of Directors for the Bay East Association of Realtors Foundation, where he helped grow the awareness of Members Helping Members program and raised funds for scholarships for students in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Dehdari has worked with Family Emergency Shelter Coalition (FESCO) and La Familia along with running an Adopt an Angel charity program.

Masoud Dehdari, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties in Castro Valley, received the Good Neighbor of the Year award, which recognizes a Bay East member making a positive contribution to their communities.

Faught served as the chair of the Bay East Local Government Relations and Political Activities committees for two consecutive years guiding advocacy efforts to support homeownership.

Named in honor of Bay East's first president, the award is traditionally given to a single Bay East member who exemplifies the self-sacrifice, vision and accomplishments of the greatest leaders who have shaped the real estate profession.

Winning the prestigious John A. Deadrich Distinguished Service Award was Leslie Faught, with Compass in Pleasanton, for her contributions to Bay East during 2020.

Jackson has held a variety of leadership positions in organized real estate at the local, state and national levels. She is a strong advocate for home ownership at the national, state and local levels.

Association awards best in East Bay real estate for 2021

Realtor of the Year, Distinguished Service Award among honors