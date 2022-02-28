County board to consider 125 condos on ex-Palmer School site near Walnut Creek

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will decide Tuesday whether to sign off on the environmental impact report for a developer's plan to build 125 condos on the former Palmer School site in unincorporated Walnut Creek.

The Oak Road Townhouse Condominium Project would be built on 5.94 acres, across Jones Road from I-680 and near the Pleasant Hill BART station. The project, which would be approximately 470 feet north of the Contra Costa Canal, would entail 19 three-story buildings, some of which will have rooftop decks.

All of the buildings of Palmer School, which operated there from 1939 until it closed in June 2020, would be demolished.

The site would be rezoned and subdivided into 19 residential common lots and 11 private roadway lots (to be owned and maintained by the future homeowner's association). There would also be 278 on-site parking spaces, including 34 bicycle spaces.

The project includes the removal of approximately 74 trees and relocation of one tree.