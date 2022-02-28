Danville council poised to finalize Bicycle Advisory Commission

Following a recent study session on the topic, Danville Town Council members are set to consider an ordinance that would serve as the next step in launching a Bicycle Advisory Commission, one need identified in the town's Bicycle Master Plan (BMP) that was adopted last year.

At their Feb. 8 study session, council members directed town staff to draft an ordinance formally creating the commission, which would consist of six members including one youth commissioner, for consideration at their regular meeting Tuesday (March 1).

Qualifications for commissioners include experience, knowledge, and interest regarding bicycling, according to the ordinance, with commissioners intended to represent a range of interested parties. Commissioners are also required to be Danville residents.

"Members of the Commission shall represent an inclusive cross-section of interests in bicycling such as recreational cyclists (road and mountain biking), commuters, families, seniors and youth, and merchants interested in cycling and cycling safety," the ordinance on the table for Tuesday said.

Commissioners would be responsible for advising the Council on further implementation of the BMP, current conditions for bicyclists, reviewing bicycle-related policies and other measures, and helping to promote bicycling programs and community outreach.