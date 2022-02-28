News

Danville council poised to finalize Bicycle Advisory Commission

Six members would advise council on implementing Bicycle Master Plan, other cycling matters

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Following a recent study session on the topic, Danville Town Council members are set to consider an ordinance that would serve as the next step in launching a Bicycle Advisory Commission, one need identified in the town's Bicycle Master Plan (BMP) that was adopted last year.

At their Feb. 8 study session, council members directed town staff to draft an ordinance formally creating the commission, which would consist of six members including one youth commissioner, for consideration at their regular meeting Tuesday (March 1).

Qualifications for commissioners include experience, knowledge, and interest regarding bicycling, according to the ordinance, with commissioners intended to represent a range of interested parties. Commissioners are also required to be Danville residents.

"Members of the Commission shall represent an inclusive cross-section of interests in bicycling such as recreational cyclists (road and mountain biking), commuters, families, seniors and youth, and merchants interested in cycling and cycling safety," the ordinance on the table for Tuesday said.

Commissioners would be responsible for advising the Council on further implementation of the BMP, current conditions for bicyclists, reviewing bicycle-related policies and other measures, and helping to promote bicycling programs and community outreach.

Two of the first five commissioners would serve two-year terms, with three serving four-year terms, and all regular members serving four-year terms in subsequent cycles. The youth commissioner's term would continue to be two years.

The Commission would be required to hold quarterly meetings, and members would be replaced for missing three or more consecutive meetings without cause. In addition, the Council would be able to remove a member of the Commission, and/or appoint a new member, via majority vote.

The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is set for Tuesday (March 1) at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Councilmembers are poised to accept the mid-year Financial Report and approve adjustments to the 2021-2022 fiscal year operating budget and Capital Improvement Project.

According to the report, cuts in spending and measures to mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic, along with additional factors such as continued appreciation in property values and building permit activity, as well as federal pandemic assistance, have led to a "recovery period" in which operating expenditures have been restored to pre-pandemic levels. The town's operating expenses are on track to remain within budget, with overall revenues tracking ahead of budget.

* The council is set to consider authorizing the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District to adopt the 2022-23 fiscal year fee for the town's stormwater utility area.

