San Ramon: Commission to discuss proposed changes to Crow Canyon Commons

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set for a study session at their next regular meeting, aimed at providing feedback to city staff and the applicant for proposed changes to Crow Canyon Commons.

In particular, commissioners will discuss a proposed Specific Plan Amendment (SPA) to the city's North Camino Ramon Specific Plan, which they received an application for on Jan. 26. The amendment would allow for up to 40% of non-retail land uses in the Crow Canyon Commons Area.

Land use for Crow Canyon Commons is currently designated under The Commons Mixed Use (TMCU) and Destination Retail Mixed Use (DRMU) districts. The proposed SPA would shift it to a new land use district called Crow Canyon Mixed Use (CCMU), allowing for additional non-retail use.

Under the city's existing zoning ordinance, areas designated as shopping centers, such as Crow Canyon, are limited to 25% non-retail use. Staff and the applicant, Stuart MacDonald of Crow Canyons LLC, point to evidence suggesting that some additional non-retail uses can increase business to the area, along with sales tax revenue, as well as the increase in e-commerce facilitated by the pandemic.

"The changes proposed by the Applicant would allow for a more diverse range of service, office, and commercial uses at the Center that more closely align with modern consumer demands and economic trends," the project proposal said.