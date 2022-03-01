News

Community Briefs: Tao House Student Days | Mental health forum | Street Smarts contest | 'The Guilty' at Front Row

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 1, 2022, 1:59 pm 0
Tao House Student Days

Participants from last year's Student Days program at the Tao House in Danville. (Image courtesy of the Eugene O'Neill Foundation)

The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is inviting high school students to apply for an opportunity to spend two days immersed in playwriting and acting training at the Tao House this month.

"The theme of 2022 Student Days is 'Express Yourself,'" education director Norman Gee said. "Students who attend will work at Tao House, the historic home and workplace where O'Neill found an inspiring place to create his greatest plays."

In its 29th year, the foundation's Student Days program is aimed at giving high schoolers the opportunity to get a taste of what O'Neill's life and work were like, while fostering their own creative drives, as they spend a weekend at the renowned playwright's former home in Danville, now a national historic site.

Students will have access to a shuttle ride to the Tao House from the Walnut Creek BART station, or the Sycamore park and ride lot in Danville. Lunch and refreshments will be provided during the two-day long classes.

The O'Neill Foundation's 29th annual Student Days is scheduled for March 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Although the program is free and open to all high school students, space is limited and an application is required. More information is available here.

Mental health forum

Contra Costa Behavioral Health Services is inviting interested community members to a community forum this Friday for input on the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Community Program Planning process.

The forum will offer education about MHSA, with small group discussions aimed at generating additional project ideas. In particular, the upcoming forum will focus on innovation funding, according to a recent announcement.

The county's MHSA budget of more than $50 million funds more than 80 health and wellness programs throughout the area. The upcoming forum and other outreach efforts are aimed at getting insight from community members that can help guide the county's MHSA Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan.

The virtual event is scheduled from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday (March 4) via Zoom. Registration is available here.

Street Smarts contest

Young San Ramon Valley filmmakers are invited to showcase their work and compete for prizes in this year's Street Smarts video contest.

Now in its 17th year, the contest encourages middle and high school students to promote traffic and pedestrian safety by making their own public service videos guided by each year's theme.

The theme for this year's contest is "Be Safe, Alert, and Don't Get Hurt!" Submissions should feature up to three middle and high school students in videos that reflect this theme, according to a Feb. 16 announcement.

The top middle and high school entries will be awarded for the categories of "Best Use of Special Effects/Animation," "Best Plot/Storyline," and "Best Editing," with each member of the winning teams receiving a $50 gift card. Remaining finalists will also receive gift cards as consolation prizes.

Entries are open now through April 14. More information is available here.

'The Guilty' at Front Row

The San Ramon Arts Foundation's Friday Foreign Film Series is continuing this week, with the Danish crime thriller "The Guilty."

The 2018 film stars Jakob Cedergreen as Officer Holm, a recently-demote emergency dispatcher who receives a call from a woman who says she's been kidnapped before hanging up. The plot unfolds as Holm uses his computer and phone to attempt to find and save her.

Friday's screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Front Row Theater in San Ramon, with tickets priced at $10. More information and tickets are available here.

