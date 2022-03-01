Pleasanton Preps: Time to get ready for spring sports

As the winter season is just about over, the spring sports are in full bloom.
That means it is time for my annual pleading for team representatives to send me their results each week.
This is the busiest of all the seasons for high school sports, so let's make a concentrated effort to get our hardworking athletes recognized. It's not tough to do and should take no more than 10-15 minutes a week. Take a load off the coach and volunteer to get me the results each week.
You don't have to be a writer -- that's my job. Just put together the facts of the game or match and send to me. I will do the rest!
The only qualifier I have is that you send the results win or lose: Don't be that parent who only reports a win!
Here is a breakdown of what I am looking for from each sport:
Baseball/softball: The final scores of your games against who and where you played. Also, any highlights (individually or team) that led to the outcome. Great pitching, hitting or outstanding defensive plays.
Lacrosse: The final score, with goal scorers, any other pertinent statistical information and any great plays.
Tennis/badminton: The final score and the results of all matches, including school and score. Amador Valley's Mark Stephenson includes me on the Amador team email after each match. It allows me to cut and paste the results. (That's why you see the Amador results each week.)
Golf: The final score, the course played with par and the scores of the players that counted in the team score.
Swimming and diving: The final score and any highlights such as multiple wins or school records.
Volleyball: Who won and statistical highlights such as assists, kills, blocks, digs and service points.
Stunt: The scoring and highlights.
The results should be sent to me at [email protected] by noon on Sundays.
Pictures are also encouraged, just if they were not taken by another media service. All we need is the name of the person who took the picture as well as the identification of your players in the picture.
Finally, I wanted to give a shout out to the parents that got me results through the winter season. Thank you to Rod Roloff (Amador boys' basketball), Sara Terpstra (Foothill girls' basketball), Sam Head (Amador girls' soccer) and Lacey Meyers (Foothill girls' soccer).
Let's add your name to the list come the end of the spring.
Foothill wrestling
Two Foothill wrestlers extended their season to the maximum, wrestling in the CIF State Meet last weekend in Bakersfield.
Senior Ethan Hoffman and junior Max Wise represented the Falcons last weekend at state after each finished third in their respective divisions at the North Coast Section tournament.
In NCS, Hoffman (182 pounds) fell in the quarterfinals, but then ran off four straight wins, including beating Weylan Knight of Fortuna 5-2 in the third-place match.
Wise earned his way to state taking third after dropping a tough 9-7 decision to Josiah Hurd of Granada in the semifinals. Wise then came back and beat Kaeden Timmins of Windsor 4-0 in the third-place match.
At state, Wise went 3-2 beating Nicholas Fontana of Dinuba 5-4 in his first match, before dropping his second match to Noah Tolentino of Poway.
After the loss Wise beat Zack Fierro of Gilroy 6-1, then Anthony Ramirez of Los Gatos 9-1, before ending his season with a 14-8 loss to Kos Ruiz of Calvary Chapel.
Hoffman fell to Tye Monteiro of Bakersfield and Drake Thomas of Highland to close out his season.
Amador tennis
The Dons opened league play in fine form, winning all their matches in the 9-0 decision against the Cal Grizzlies.
In singles Bryan Park (AV) defeated Aruj Bhondari (Cal) 6-2, 6-2; Minsung Kim (AV) defeated Jerry Xu (Cal) 6-2, 6-1; Roy Kim (AV) defeated Arnav Kushwah (Cal) 6-3, 6-3; Rohan Patil (AV) defeated Lars Roobal (Cal) 7-5, 6-1; Anuraag Aravindan (AV) defeated Zach Delayaya (Cal) 6-0, 6-1; and Aaron Sharma (AV) defeated Ryan Wang (Cal) 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, the Dons were easily successful as James Heeter/Vishal Muthavel (AV) defeated Tony Gular/Dylan Hoang (Cal) 6-2, 6-1; Hrishi Hari/Vikram Murali (AV) defeated Anerudh Praveen/Grant Chen (Cal) 6-0, 6-2; and Stephen Gao/Vincent Ma (AV) defeated Danush Silarajan/Ryan Lee (Cal) 6-3, 6-2.
