Pleasanton Preps: Time to get ready for spring sports

The only qualifier I have is that you send the results win or lose: Don't be that parent who only reports a win!

You don't have to be a writer -- that's my job. Just put together the facts of the game or match and send to me. I will do the rest!

This is the busiest of all the seasons for high school sports, so let's make a concentrated effort to get our hardworking athletes recognized. It's not tough to do and should take no more than 10-15 minutes a week. Take a load off the coach and volunteer to get me the results each week.

That means it is time for my annual pleading for team representatives to send me their results each week.

As the winter season is just about over, the spring sports are in full bloom.

Golf: The final score, the course played with par and the scores of the players that counted in the team score.

Tennis/badminton: The final score and the results of all matches, including school and score. Amador Valley's Mark Stephenson includes me on the Amador team email after each match. It allows me to cut and paste the results. (That's why you see the Amador results each week.)

Baseball/softball: The final scores of your games against who and where you played. Also, any highlights (individually or team) that led to the outcome. Great pitching, hitting or outstanding defensive plays.

Here is a breakdown of what I am looking for from each sport:

Pictures are also encouraged, just if they were not taken by another media service. All we need is the name of the person who took the picture as well as the identification of your players in the picture.

The results should be sent to me at [email protected] by noon on Sundays.

Swimming and diving: The final score and any highlights such as multiple wins or school records.

The Dons opened league play in fine form, winning all their matches in the 9-0 decision against the Cal Grizzlies.

Hoffman fell to Tye Monteiro of Bakersfield and Drake Thomas of Highland to close out his season.

After the loss Wise beat Zack Fierro of Gilroy 6-1, then Anthony Ramirez of Los Gatos 9-1, before ending his season with a 14-8 loss to Kos Ruiz of Calvary Chapel.

At state, Wise went 3-2 beating Nicholas Fontana of Dinuba 5-4 in his first match, before dropping his second match to Noah Tolentino of Poway.

Wise earned his way to state taking third after dropping a tough 9-7 decision to Josiah Hurd of Granada in the semifinals. Wise then came back and beat Kaeden Timmins of Windsor 4-0 in the third-place match.

In NCS, Hoffman (182 pounds) fell in the quarterfinals, but then ran off four straight wins, including beating Weylan Knight of Fortuna 5-2 in the third-place match.

Senior Ethan Hoffman and junior Max Wise represented the Falcons last weekend at state after each finished third in their respective divisions at the North Coast Section tournament.

Two Foothill wrestlers extended their season to the maximum, wrestling in the CIF State Meet last weekend in Bakersfield.

Let's add your name to the list come the end of the spring.

Finally, I wanted to give a shout out to the parents that got me results through the winter season. Thank you to Rod Roloff (Amador boys' basketball), Sara Terpstra (Foothill girls' basketball), Sam Head (Amador girls' soccer) and Lacey Meyers (Foothill girls' soccer).

