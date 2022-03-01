Save Mount Diablo claims victory in battle over hillside development

The environmental group Save Mount Diablo is claiming a "major" victory in its challenge to the city of Pittsburg's approval of the 1,650-unit Faria/Southwest Hills project, proposed by Seeno company Discovery Builders.

On Feb. 10, a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge ruled the city's environmental impact report (EIR) was inadequate -- the basis of Save Mount Diablo's legal challenge to the project, which the Pittsburg City Council approved in February 2021.

"The court's decision says to developers, 'You don't get to kick the can down the road. You have to do a thorough analysis of your project's impacts before you lock in project approvals,'" said Winter King, Save Mount Diablo's attorney, on the group's website. "The court got it right."

Online court records on Thursday didn't indicate an appeal of the decision has been filed. Pittsburg's city attorney wasn't available Thursday to comment on the city's next move, which could be to redo the EIR.

The massive residential subdivision was planned for 606 acres of ridgeline and hillside grazing land in what is currently unincorporated land just south of Pittsburg, which would annex the development.