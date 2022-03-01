SRVFPD extinguishes house fire on Marsh Drive

Firefighters from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded Sunday evening to a structure fire that resulted in no injuries, with damage that was minimal, but significant enough to hamper an investigation into the cause, according to a department spokesperson.

The one-alarm fire on the 2600 block of Marsh Drive in San Ramon was in a room above the garage, which firefighters were able to contain without it spreading to the rest of the house, upon responding to the report at just after 9:30 p.m., according to SRVFPD battalion chief Mike Mohun.

"We knocked it out lickety-split," Mohun said. "It was a pretty good knockdown."

The residents of the house weren't home at the time, but they were able to be contacted promptly by SRVFPD.

Mohun said that while damage was contained to the room the fire had started in, and its contents, there was some smoke damage. Additionally, the investigation report was inconclusive, with the cause being undetermined, given the damage to the area the fire started in.