SRVFPD extinguishes house fire on Marsh Drive

Firefighters from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded Sunday evening to a structure fire that resulted in no injuries, with damage that was minimal, but significant enough to hamper an investigation into the cause, according to a department spokesperson.
The one-alarm fire on the 2600 block of Marsh Drive in San Ramon was in a room above the garage, which firefighters were able to contain without it spreading to the rest of the house, upon responding to the report at just after 9:30 p.m., according to SRVFPD battalion chief Mike Mohun.
"We knocked it out lickety-split," Mohun said. "It was a pretty good knockdown."
The residents of the house weren't home at the time, but they were able to be contacted promptly by SRVFPD.
Mohun said that while damage was contained to the room the fire had started in, and its contents, there was some smoke damage. Additionally, the investigation report was inconclusive, with the cause being undetermined, given the damage to the area the fire started in.
While unconfirmed, Mohun said that it could have been an electrical fire, and that the department thought it was a routine accident.
"(It was) one of those fluke fires, probably caused by some faulty electrical wiring, but we don't know," Mohun said. "It was really difficult to tell what was the cause because of the damage that occurred at the scene of the fire."
Houses, particularly those with attached garages, are often where fires start, Mohun said, especially in garages where electric vehicles and chemicals were stored. However, that wasn't the case in this fire, which started and ended in a second-floor room above the garage, making it all the more difficult to know the precise cause.
Mohun said that SRVFPD advised people who are in houses when fires start to get themselves and everyone else outside immediately and call 911. As a precaution, he emphasized making sure alarms and smoke detectors are working.
