SRVUSD schools to lift indoor mask requirement March 14

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent's Office on Tuesday announced an upcoming shift from required indoor masking to a recommendation, slated to take effect the week of March 14.

The announcement comes following Monday's move by Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift indoor mask requirements in schools, effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 11, citing declining rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Starting Tuesday, the state no longer requires masks for unvaccinated people in other public settings.

SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy's announcement echoes Newsom's latest shift away from masking requirements and towards recommendations.

"We are empathetic to the fact that there continues to be diverse views and opinions on masking," Malloy said in Tuesday's statement. "I ask our entire school community to pull together, please, to respect everyone's personal choice regarding masking, free of judgment, teasing or peer pressure."

"I also want to reiterate what the CDPH said today in their update: Be Kind. Be Accepting. Be Respectful. Be Safe," Malloy added.