CHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash with big-rig on I-580 in Tri-Valley

A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash involving a big-rig and possibly another vehicle Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 580 in Pleasanton, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The collision occurred around 7:50 a.m. just west of Hopyard Road, CHP spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said.

A Sig-alert was issued and the left two lanes were blocked on westbound I-580 until approximately 10:30 a.m.

Additional details about the collision were not made available as of early Wednesday evening.