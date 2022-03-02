COVID-19 numbers continue falling as county gets closer to opening up

COVID-19 is still receding in Contra Costa County as the state plans to drops most indoor masking mandates, including those at public schools statewide by March 11.

"It's clear that we've entered a new phase of the pandemic response," Anna Roth, the county health director, told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. "The pandemic isn't over but things are really changing from the time when the blanket health orders were the best way to protect the public."

"Many people now actually have some immunity from vaccinations or past infections," Roth said. "These are laying the groundwork as to why it's much safer to move into this next phase. Protecting ourselves in the community is really now up to each of us."

The county continues to see hospitalization and case numbers plummet, while vaccination numbers continue to rise.

"This week our county reached a new milestone with 50% of all those eligible for a booster are now up-to-date with their vaccinations," Roth said. "And while we're glad that that numbers are still on the rise, that number is still too low for our comfort. We've got a long way to go before the community is safe as possible from COVID-19.