'The Lightning Thief' onstage in Danville this weekend

The young performers of Christian Youth Theater (CYT) Tri-Valley are taking their talents to the Danville stage this weekend, presenting "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at the Village Theatre.

Billed as an "action-packed theatrical adventure", the show is a musical adaptation of the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan. CYT Tri-Valley notes it will be the first Bay Area youth theater group to perform this musical.

"In 'The Lightning Thief', the Greek gods are real and they're ruining Percy Jackson's life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control and monsters on his trail. He's on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods. Normal is a myth in this mythical tale -- especially when you're a demigod," CYT Tri-Valley officials said.

In its ninth year, the CYT Tri-Valley chapter will also see its High School Youth Pursuing Excellence (HYPE) group partner with Kids Against Hunger for a fundraiser through a raffle with the musical.

After opening last night, the remaining shows -- which have dual casts -- are set for 7 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville. Tickets are $16 in advance or $18 at the door. Visit www.cyttrivalley.org.