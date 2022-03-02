Tri-Valley Innovation Fair set in Pleasanton

The nonprofit Quest Science Center is ready to soon host the fourth annual Tri-Valley Innovation Fair at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

The event, which faced multiple delays last year due to concerns over COVID-19 variants, is set to return to a live, daylong science and technology showcase on March 19. More than 50 exhibitors will be on-hand with displays, experiments and interactive activities "designed to spark excitement about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in kids of all ages," Quest officials said.

"We are thrilled to return to an in-person event this year. The Alameda Fairgrounds provides a substantial space to introduce families to the cutting-edge engineering, science and technology innovations that are being developed right here in the Tri-Valley," Caleb Cheung, chief learning officer for the Livermore-based nonprofit, said in a statement.

"Our goal is to provide a fun environment for kids to engage with robotics experts, engineers, scientists, creators and even an astronaut, to inspire and support the next generation of scientists," Cheung added.

The Innovation Fair, which used to be held at the Bankhead Theater, is moving to the more expansive Pleasanton fairgrounds for what is billed as a "full of science fun for the entire family". Admission is free and open to all. Food will be available on-site for purchase.