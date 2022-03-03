News

County approves plan for condos on Palmer School site near Walnut Creek

125 units to replace closed campus

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 3, 2022, 9:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palmer School site at 2740 Jones Road in Walnut Creek on March 1. The school was founded in 1939 by William and Elizabeth Palmer and closed abruptly on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/BCN)

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday pushed a developer's plan to build 125 condos on the former Palmer School site in unincorporated Walnut Creek closer to reality.

The board officially certified the environmental impact report for the Oak Road Townhouse Condominium Project, planned to be built on 5.94 acres across Jones Road from Interstate 680 and near the Pleasant Hill BART station.

The project, which would be approximately 470 feet north of the Contra Costa Canal, would entail 19 three-story buildings, some of which will have rooftop decks.

All of the buildings of Palmer School, which operated there from 1939 until it closed in June 2020, would be demolished.

The site would be rezoned and subdivided into 19 residential common lots and 11 private roadway lots (to be owned and maintained by the future homeowner's association). There would also be 278 on-site parking spaces, including 34 bicycle spaces.

The project includes the removal of approximately 74 trees and relocation of one tree.

The applicant, Summerhill Oak Road LLC, would be required to sell 10 units to affordable and moderate-income households, and pay the county in-lieu fees of $387,753.

