DA: Vehicle auction company agrees to hazardous waste settlement

Deal sees Copart Inc. pay $800,000 in penalties

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 3, 2022, 11:03 pm 0
An international online vehicle auction company will pay out nearly $1 million as part of a settlement agreement with several California cities and counties over alleged hazardous waste violations.

The agreement involving Copart Inc. and 16 cities and counties includes civil penalties and enforcement costs totaling $800,000, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

The Dallas-based company is alleged to have improperly discarded hazardous waste in the trash.

Items allegedly included "used office supplies, and items removed from vehicles being prepared for sale such as personal items, small electronics, personal care, automotive, and other consumer products," according to a news release from the Contra Costa DA Monday.

In addition to the fines and fees, the agreement includes a permanent injunction that prohibits the company from violating hazardous waste laws and requiring it to implement "compliance assurance measures," according to prosecutors.

"Copart was cooperative with the investigation and enhanced their existing training programs designed to properly manage and dispose of all items that are regulated as hazardous waste," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said.

Copart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

