Danville: Ex-deputy Andrew Hall to be sentenced in Laudemer Arboleda's death

Former Danville police officer Andrew Hall is scheduled to appear in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez on Friday to be sentenced for assault in the shooting death of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda at the end of a slow-speed police pursuit in Danville on Nov. 3, 2018.

Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm Oct. 26, but the jury couldn't reach a decision on one charge of manslaughter. He's facing a possible 17-year prison sentence.

Hall shot 33-year-old Arboleda, a Newark resident, nine times as he attempted to drive away from Danville police.

Arboleda led officers on a slow speed pursuit in 2018, after someone called police to report Arboleda knocked on their door. Arboleda, whose family said he was hospitalized earlier that year for mental illness, pulled over multiple times, only to drive away from police. At one point, officers drew their guns without shooting as Arboleda drove away.

Hall was only involved at the very end, when he pulled in front of Arboleda at the corner of Front and Diablo streets. He exited his car and stood near the Honda's front right side. As Arboleda tried pulling away at 6 mph, Hall discharged his weapon 10 times, hitting Arboleda with nine bullets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.