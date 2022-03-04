Danville: O'Neill site among four area national parks to get new superintendent

The National Park Service has named K. Lynn Berry superintendent of four national parks in the Contra Costa County area.

Berry, currently the superintendent of Congaree National Park in South Carolina, will take over leadership duties in April at the Eugene O'Neill National Historic Site in Danville, John Muir National Historic Site, Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial and Rosie the Riveter-World War II Home Front National Historical Park on the Richmond waterfront.

"K. Lynn brings a wealth of experience working cooperatively with communities and partners to support access and stewardship," said Frank Lands, the area's regional director, in a statement. "This experience will help connect park and community interests in mutually beneficial ways throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond."

Berry called her new job sites "unique and important parks."

"The parks' stories inspire me, but I'm even more impressed by what I've heard about how the staff is telling these stories and engaging surrounding communities," Berry said. "It will be an honor to help them continue growing those connections."