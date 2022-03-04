Ex-Danville deputy Andrew Hall sentenced to six years in prison for assault in Laudemer Arboleda's death

Andrew Hall, the former Danville police officer who shot and killed unarmed motorist Laudemer Arboleda to end a slow-speed pursuit in 2018, was sentenced to six years in state prison Friday by a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge in Martinez.
Because he was convicted of a violent felony -- assault with a firearm -- Hall must spend at least 85% of his sentence in prison before being eligible for parole -- 5.1 years.
"The people of Contra Costa County put their trust in Mr. Hall to protect them, and he violated that trust," Judge Terri Mockler said, adding that Arboleda "did not deserve to die for evading a police officer. That is really the crux of this. While he may have violated the law, it was no law that carried a sentence of death for him."
Hall's attorney Harry Stern objected to the description of Hall carrying out a death sentence, considering that the jury chose not to convict Hall on a manslaughter charge. to which Mockler conceded, "Point well taken. But the point is he did not deserve to die."
Hall received three years for the assault with a firearm charge itself, plus another three for the enhancement of inflicting great bodily harm. He could've received another three years for the use of the firearm, which Mockler dismissed, saying it was already factored into the original charge.
Hall shot and killed 33-year-old Arboleda at the end of a slow-speed police pursuit in downtown Danville on Nov. 3, 2018. He shot him nine times as the Newark man pulled away at 6 mph.
Arboleda led officers on a brief pursuit after someone called police to report Arboleda knocked on their door. Arboleda, whose family said he was hospitalized earlier that year for mental illness, pulled over multiple times, only to drive away from police. At one point, officers drew their guns without shooting as Arboleda drove away.
Hall was only involved at the very end, when he pulled in front of Arboleda at the corner of Front and Diablo streets. He exited his car and stood near the Honda's front right side. As Arboleda tried pulling away, Hall discharged his weapon 10 times, hitting Arboleda with nine bullets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hall's lawyers said the officer was only trying to protect himself from an oncoming vehicle, though video shows that many of the shots came from the vehicle passenger side as Arboleda tried driving away. The car ended up crossing Diablo Road and colliding with an oncoming car.
An initial investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office -- with which Danville contracts for police service -- cleared Hall of wrongdoing.
Charges weren't filed in the Arboleda case until Hall made more news by shooting and killed another man in March 2021 in Danville, when he killed 32-year-old transient Tyrell Wilson near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass of Interstate 680.
Police say Wilson approached Hall with a knife, which seems to be confirmed in bodycam video. Judge Terri Mockler ruled the Wilson case couldn't be used against Hall during the Arboleda trial.
Authorities are still investigating the second shooting, and no charges have been filed.
Shortly after the October verdict, Contra Costa County agreed to pay $4.9 million to Arboleda's family to settle a lawsuit.
Comments
Here are the as yet to be investigated issues:
"An initial investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office -- with which Danville contracts for police service -- cleared Hall of wrongdoing."
Just who is going to investigate the Sheriff as to who decided that Hall didn't do
anything wrong?
And then there's this:
"Charges weren't filed in the Arboleda case until Hall made more news by shooting and killed another man in March 2021 in Danville, when he killed 32-year-old transient Tyrell Wilson near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass of Interstate 680."
So the question here is where was our District Attorney on this matter until it became painfully obvious that Hall acted improperly not once, but most likely twice.
And also,
"Shortly after the October verdict, Contra Costa County agreed to pay $4.9 million to Arboleda's family to settle a lawsuit."
So we, the taxpayers have to suck up a nearly $5 million bill.
At the end of the day those who caused this crime to go unpunished initially will most likely escape any penalties for their inaction. And I will bet you that Tyrell Wilson's family will also get a county taxpayer-funded payoff for his death. A lot of additional pain and expense would have been avoided if our government at several levels had done the right thing.
The judge in the case went to UC Berkeley, where she took Sociology and then to Hastings Law School. Sociology should be abolished, it is an anti-truth movement . There should be no departments of Sociology anywhere, and anyone who got an undergrad degree in it as a prerequisite to a law degree should have their law degree taken away. Law degrees should only be available to people who have completed study of a real subject first.
The DA in Contra Costa did not file charges until after this deputy shot someone else, who was rushing him with a knife. I have not seen her explain her actions.
The Contra Costa DA controversially hired a cop Kamala Harris had kept in her power circle when she went from SF DA to CA AG - Larry Wallace - after he was accused of sexual harassment in his CA DOJ job -
Many in the Contra Costa DA's office were upset by his hiring - they seem to assume Wallace was guilty - and of course, after seeing possible bad publicity, Harris dumped him rapidly - but after the media stopped reporting on it actively, Becton, Harris' buddy, hires him. His specialty was reportedly political corruption. It is interesting, in my view, to consider that Becton only got into office because the former DA Mark Peterson, resigned after he was charged by the AG. This enabled Becton to become DA without winning an election, but being appointed by the CC Board of Supervisors. Kamala Harris had left the AG"s office for the Senate a few months before. Her replacement was Xavier Becerra, who, in my view inexplicably, became Secretary of Health and Human Services.
So, did Becerra agree with Harris, to charge Peterson, so that he would be forced out, so her buddy Becton could take the job? And do any of those three- Harris, Becerra, or Becton, - owe Wallace some special favors? Was his job to get the dirt on Mark Peterson? And/or on all the many people who could have been appointed instead of Harris, Becerra, and Becton? ALL of them
All of them, in my view, are plotters - it seems very likely Becerra was put in the Biden cabinet because Harris wanted him - I can not find any indication of a previous connection between Biden and Becerra - Becerra has an Ivy League degree - Stanford - and he was a Congressman -but he was not much associated with health or medicine at any time I can find.
Looking at the timeline, the state quietly - VERY quietly it appears- settled the lawsuit by Wallace' former secretary for $400K in May 2017 (per Newsweek) and then Wallace was KEPT ON AT THE AG's OFFICE BY BECERRA - until the settlement came out in LATE 2018 - around 18 months later - Harris, the actual AG at the time the lawsuit was filed - denied knowing about it - and the media has let her get away with it, apparently.
I do not find it at all credible that Harris did not know about the lawsuit, which was filed when the #MeToo movement was at it's height, against one of the people she had pulled into the AG's office - this was not just some investigator working in a huge agency Harris happened to be the head of - though even a claim she did not know about such a lawsuit against a person she never met would not be at all credible. Someone would tell her, at least, they would unless they were positive she wanted plausible deniability. I also do not believe Becerra did not know about it. The settlement was in his administration.
This man either was very much loved by these folks - who seem, to me, incapable of much love if it conflicts with their ambitions - OR HE KNOWS TOO MUCH, and was told he needed to quit and lay low, but eventually, he would be compensated.