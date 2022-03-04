News

Two years of COVID: Poll seeks to gauge readers' experiences

Survey aims to check temperature on community's outlook on pandemic

by DanvilleSanRamon.com staff

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 11:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students ride their bikes onto the JLS Middle School campus on the first day of school on Aug. 11, 2021. Photo by Adam Pardee.

As we approach the two-year mark since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus pandemic, we're conducting a survey to assess the community's experiences, attitudes and opinions of living under COVID-19 since 2020 and people's vision of the future.

Many of us have become acclimated to new routines, from wearing masks in public to working from home to meeting virtually. The pandemic has led to deeper risk assessments for situations that we previously didn't think twice about, from a personal level ("Could my cough be a symptom of COVID-19?") to the bureaucratic ("Should we institute a vaccine policy?").

Never in recent history has public health been at the forefront of local, national and global conversations.

The past 12 months brought increased vaccine availability, a revolving door of reopening plans and the spread of variants. But questions remain over when the pandemic will end and whether we're transitioning to an endemic phase.

We invite you to take the survey, which is available below and can also be found on Google Forms, through March 13. We'll be sharing the results in a story on March 18.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local covid news. Become a member today.
Join

Two years of COVID: Poll seeks to gauge readers' experiences

Survey aims to check temperature on community's outlook on pandemic

by DanvilleSanRamon.com staff /

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 11:19 pm

As we approach the two-year mark since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus pandemic, we're conducting a survey to assess the community's experiences, attitudes and opinions of living under COVID-19 since 2020 and people's vision of the future.

Many of us have become acclimated to new routines, from wearing masks in public to working from home to meeting virtually. The pandemic has led to deeper risk assessments for situations that we previously didn't think twice about, from a personal level ("Could my cough be a symptom of COVID-19?") to the bureaucratic ("Should we institute a vaccine policy?").

Never in recent history has public health been at the forefront of local, national and global conversations.

The past 12 months brought increased vaccine availability, a revolving door of reopening plans and the spread of variants. But questions remain over when the pandemic will end and whether we're transitioning to an endemic phase.

We invite you to take the survey, which is available below and can also be found on Google Forms, through March 13. We'll be sharing the results in a story on March 18.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.