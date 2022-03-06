County supervisors sign off on Vision Zero plan, aiming to stop traffic deaths

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided Tuesday to implement Vision Zero in the county's unincorporated areas.

The ambitious traffic safety concept -- already in motion in cities like Berkeley and San Francisco -- strives to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries through a "safe system" approach emphasizing infrastructure improvements, like redesigned roads, more sidewalks, traffic circles, more signage and other traffic calming measures.

Supervisor Diane Burgis, whose District 3 in East County features lots of rural roads -- said she was very impressed and happy with the staff report.

"This isn't only making the road efficient, it's also making it safer, and I just appreciate that we are expanding how we approach these types of things to make things after and consider all the different things to make them safer, including the statistics that we see in different places," Burgis said.

A staff report noted 2,256 traffic collisions resulting in injuries of any severity in unincorporated Contra Costa from 2014 to 2018, and 252 that resulted in people being killed or severely injured (not including freeways). The number of annual collisions increased by 18% during those same years.